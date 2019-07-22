SWR awarded for eliminating level crossings

The South Western Railway (SWR) has been awarded for “100% elimination” of unmanned level crossing gates.

SWR General Manager Ajay Kumar Singh received the award from Minister of State of Railways Suresh Angadi at Ambala on Sunday.

In 2017-18, the Railways took up the mission of eliminating all the unmanned level-crossing gates.

During 2018-19, the SWR had drawn up an action plan to eliminate 187 level-crossing gates.

The SWR completed the target in October 2018 and eliminated all unmanned LC gates.

During this time, the officials built 38 road under bridges or subways, eight road over bridges, 25 road diversions and road over bridges, converting 152 unmanned LC gates into manned ones and giving provision of ‘Gate Mitra’ at 37.