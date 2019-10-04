SWR to run special trains on Vijayadashami Day

South Western Railways, Mysuru Division, will run unreserved Jansadharan special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Dasara festival on Tuesday, the day of Jamboo Savari.

Train number 06207 Mysuru–Chamarajanagar unreserved Jansadharan special will depart Mysuru at 9 pm and reach Chamarajanagar at 10.50 pm.

Train number 06208 Chamarajanagar–Mysuru unreserved Jansadharan special will depart Chamarajanagar at 11.10 pm and reacg Mysuru at 12.50 am.

Train number 06215 Mysuru–Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna, Bengaluru unreserved special will depart Mysuru at 10 pm on Tuesday and reach KSR Bengaluru at 12.30 am.

Train number 06216 KSR Bengaluru–Mysuru unreserved Jansadharan special will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 1 am on Wednesday and arrive Mysuru at 3.30 am on the same day.

The trains will have a composition of 18 second class chair car two second class luggage cum brake-van.