Syllabus not over, postpone February exams, urge MBBS students

Students studying undergraduate medical courses in the state have demanded that the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) postpone the annual examinations for final-year MBBS courses scheduled for February, citing a lack of time for studies.

As per the annual examinations notification released by the university, the theory examinations for final year MBBS students have been scheduled to be held from February 22.

The students have demanded that the university postpone the exams by two months and issue revised schedules.

Students say that they need at least two months to prepare for the examinations.

"The syllabus has not been completed in many of the colleges. Even if they complete the syllabus by the end of January, we need time for revisions," said a student of MBBS final year.

"Scheduling the exams mid-February leaves us with less than a year as the academic year commenced only in May this year. Classes were conducted in online mode till July 2021 and many of us could not cope with them," said another student.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also urged the university to postpone the examinations by at least two months.

"These students were posted on telecommunication duty for around two months during the pandemic. The medical education minister had then assured them that the exams will be postponed by two months. The university should consider the interests of students while taking such decisions," the IMA said in a statement.

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has warned of staging a protest if the university fails to issue revised dates.

In a press statement Ajay Kamath, state secretary of AIDSO, said, "The university is putting unnecessary pressure on students by scheduling the examinations early. The authorities must consider the concerns of students while making decisions. We urge the university to withdraw the notification and issue revised dates."

"The situation is no different for first and second-year students. The university should change the schedule even for them," Kamath said.

Responding to the demand, Dr Jayakara S M, vice-chancellor of RGUHS, said, "We have received a representation from the students and we will be discussing the same."

