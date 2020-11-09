T B Jayachandra, his wife test positive for Covid-19, hospitalised

Former Congress minister T B Jayachandra and his wife G H Nirmala were admitted to hospital after they tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, party sources said.

This comes on the eve of the Sira bypoll result, which will be out Tuesday (November 10). Jayachandra fought the November 3 election against BJP’s CM Rajesh Gowda and JD(S) candidate Ammajamma.

According to sources, Jayachandra developed a severe cough and congestion. Jayachandra and his wife have been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Jayachandra, 71, was an incumbent minister when he lost from Sira in the 2018 Assembly election. He is known as an aide of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah.