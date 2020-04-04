Tablighi incident: Karandlaje suspects 'Corona Jihad'

Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday alleged that people, who took part in the religious gathering at Tablighi Jamaat headquaters in Nizamuddin, were spreading COVID-19 across the country.

Speaking to media, Shobha said that a few of those who took part in the gathering were missing. They might be involved in ‘Corona Jihad’, she suspected.

“People who participated in Tablighi religious gathering should furnish their details voluntarily to the police and get themselves examined. In addition, they should remain in quarantine. The authorities should trace people who had failed to furnish details. They should be given life sentence” Shobha urged government.

“When they fail to adhere to the law of the land, I feel there is a hidden agenda behind it,’’ she said. Shobha said there was a need to show them the power of the law so that everyone abides by it in the future.

The MP, however, said the authorities were not able to trace those who had attended the gathering.

When Asha workers went to collect details about a woman, who had tested positive to Covid-19 in Sadiq Layout in Bengaluru, they were assaulted. “It is proved that members of one community are not cooperating with the government to contain the spread of coronavirus,” she alleged.

The district administration has started distributing rice, tur dal, edible oil and other essential commodities to migrant labourers and poor in the district. The grocery is supplied to those who do not possess ration card as well. The voluntary organisations, philanthropists and donors should extend support, Shobha said.

She said that measures had been taken to supply ration to those living on hilly ranges. Santhosh, who died in a destitute home at Tarikere, was suffering from Tuberculosis, the MP added.