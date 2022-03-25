Tahsildar makes enforcement officers wait outside his residence till he obtains HC stay

Tahsildar Sridhar Mundalamani, who is accused of obtaining fake ST certificate by furnishing false information, made the officials of civil rights enforcement directorate in front of his residence, till he obtained an order from the high court to stay proceedings against him, here on Friday.

A team of officials, led by civil rights enforcement directorate SP J K Rashmi, arrived at the residence in the early hours of Friday to subject the tahsildar to questioning in connection with a fake ST certificate. But the officer in question did not open the door.

On February 12, a complaint was lodged with Yelaburga police in Koppal district against the 2014 batch KAS officer Mundalamani. The complainant alleged that Mundalamani got selected as Grade-2 tahsildar under Hyderabad-Karnataka (now Kalyana Karnataka) ST quota, by furnishing false Valmiki caste certificate. By doing so, he has cheated the ST community and the government.

The civil rights enforcement directorate officials had arrived in Mundgod to question the tahsildar in this connection.

The civil rights enforcement directorate team left empty handed after the officer told them he had obtained a stay from the high court on Friday afternoon and the order copy is expected by evening.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: