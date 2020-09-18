Take care of your health, PM Modi tells B S Yediyurappa

Take care of your health, PM Modi tells Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 18 2020, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 08:10 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to take care of his health and avoid travelling. 

Modi inquired about Yediyurappa’s health during their 15-minute meeting at the Parliament House in New Delhi. 

“The PM urged Yediyurappa to avoid travelling for another 2-3 months. Modi said Yediyurappa should conduct official work via video conferencing as much as possible,” a source close to Yediyurappa told DH

Yediyurappa, 78, was infected with Covid-19 last month. He was under treatment in the hospital for nine days. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Modi also asked Yediyurappa to focus on Bengaluru development. Yediyurappa is the minister for the Bengaluru City Development portfolio.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Yediyurappa invited Modi to virtually inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 19. 

The CM urged Modi to “expedite the release of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund,” the statement said, adding that the PM was also asked to revise the disaster assistance norms “to ensure timely and adequate financial assistance to the distressed people.”

Yediyurappa also pitched for the stage-3 of the Upper Krishna Project and the Upper Bhadra Project to be declared as national projects. 

Modi was also requested for “early approvals and clearances” for irrigation and drinking water projects including Mekedatu and Kalasa-Banduri (Mahadayi) projects, the CMO said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
BS Yediyurappa
Narendra Modi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
Upper Krishna Project (UKP)
Upper Bhadra project
Mekedatu project
Mahadayi project

What's Brewing

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

What is the impact of Trump's action against TikTok?

DH Toon | Shiromani Akali Dal's voice left unheard

DH Toon | Shiromani Akali Dal's voice left unheard

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

Life on Venus? That would be interesting

Can work from home increase your tax burden?

Can work from home increase your tax burden?

 