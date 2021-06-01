Take clear stand on online betting, HC tells Karnataka govt

The High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to take a clear stand on the issue of online gambling.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, was hearing a PIL filed seeking a ban on all types of online betting and gambling until regulations are framed.

During the hearing, the government advocate submitted that the central government would have to be made a party to the petition since gambling is online and people download the apps across India. However, the counsel for the petitioner contended betting and gambling are state subjects according to the provisions of the Constitution.

The bench further noted that The Online Rummy Federation (TORF), a Mumbai-based non-profit society, impleaded in the case as a respondent, had also submitted a representation to the state government seeking regulation to be formulated.

The petitioners had also claimed that the government had not acted on the representations seeking forming regulations.

The court reiterated that the state government should file on record its stand on the issue before a decision on making centre as a party to the petitions is taken. The matter has been posted to June 22 for the state government to make its stand clear on the issue.

The PIL is filed by D R Sharada, a resident of Davangere. The petition said the state government has not created any regulatory regime and regulations for regulating online games, gambling or betting of any nature. The gullible and hapless sections of society, particularly the youth, are falling prey to online gambling and betting in the midst of a pandemic situation, it stated.

On the other hand, TORF has claimed Rummy as a game of skill and not gambling as such and thus exempted from the applicability of the penal provisions. It also said that the policy prohibits the use of automated players (technically known as ‘BOTS’) and an in house policy that precludes employees from playing real money games on the platform.