Take steps to reduce atrocity cases, says minister

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale raised concerns on the rise in atrocity complaints in the state. Steps should be taken to reduce such cases in the state, he said.

Commenting on the scheme encouraging inter-caste marriages, he lauded the honorarium offered by the government to such couple.

He said that JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy could have been chief minister for five years if had allied with the BJP. However, due to the alliance with the Congress, Kumaraswamy was reduced to tears, he added.