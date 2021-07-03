Taking back defectors not discussed: Deshpande

Former minister R V Deshpande on Saturday said taking legislators who defected two years ago ago into the Congress has not been discussed in the party.
He also said no race is going on to become the party’s chief ministerial candidate, as elections are still far.
Speaking about that issue is not relevant now, and all should work unitedly thelp the people who are in trouble, Deshpande added
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube