Taking back defectors not discussed: Deshpande

DHNS 
DHNS , Hubballi,
  Jul 03 2021
  • updated: Jul 03 2021, 22:59 ist
Former Karnataka minister and Congress leader RV Deshpande. Credit: DH File Photo

Former minister R V Deshpande on Saturday said taking legislators who defected two years ago ago into the Congress has not been discussed in the party.

He also said no race is going on to become the party’s chief ministerial candidate, as elections are still far.  

Speaking about that issue is not relevant now, and all should work unitedly thelp the people who are in trouble, Deshpande added

