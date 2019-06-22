Taking stock of Jindal township's lock, stock & barrel

The 3,667.25 acres in the Jindal township, which are in the eye of a storm, are a bustling premises full of facilities. Countless buildings sprawl the campus, making it difficult to demarcate the 3,667.25 acres, for which the Cabinet recently approved converting the lease deed into sale.

So many structures came up over the years that the company itself finds it difficult to demarcate and measure.

Lands in Toranagallu, Kurekoppa, Musinayakanahalli and Yarabanahalli in Sandur taluk have been given to the steel major in four stages, but those given in the last two phases have sparked the controversy.

It was in 1996 that 3,430.16 acres were offered in the first tranche for setting up the steel industry here on lease. It was converted into a sale in 2005.

As many as 615 acres were given on lease in 2004 in the second phase. This was converted into a sale in 2010, when the firm was known as Jindal South West Iron and Steel.

It was the third tranche in 2006, when land was offered on lease for a period of six years. It should have been sold to the firm in 2012 as per the agreement.

In the fourth instalment, land was given on lease in 2007, for 10 years. The land should have been sold in 2017, but that did not happen. When the coalition government decided to effect this, voices of opposition have been raised.

In the 13 years since the third instalment of lease was effected that the whole campus appeared to have merged with the main facility. JSW Energy, JSW Cement, JSW Paints, JSW Severfield Structures and JSW Projects came up

Set up with a capacity of 12.5 lakh tonnes of steel, the output now is 1.2 crore tonnes, the largest in the country, company vice president Manjunath Prabhu told DH.

"Those opposing the deal do not know the magnitude of work here. Those who know the lease-cum-sale rules, involving many departments, will not oppose," he said.