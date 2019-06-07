Talk of mid-term polls irrelevant: CM

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Friday said the coalition government headed by him will complete its five-year term and any talk of mid-term elections now is not relevant.

His comments came as a video of his son Nikhil asking the JD(S) workers in Mandya to get ready for the Assembly polls doing rounds on social media.

“Nikhil Kumaraswamy, while exhorting party workers had told them that they should always be ready to serve society.

“Not only during elections, they should always keep the party in a state of activeness so as to win the election whenever it comes,” the chief minister clarified in a statement.

Nikhil’s statement, according to his father, has been quoted out of context by the media to represent that there may be election anytime.

Nikhil was seen in the video asking the JD(S) workers to prepare themselves for Assembly polls, saying one doesn’t know when it would come.

However, he also said there was no threat to the government and his father would complete the tenure.