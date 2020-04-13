Tamarind, copra exports to other states banned: JCM

Tamarind, copra exports to other states banned: JCM

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Apr 13 2020, 18:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 18:28 ist

Law and District in-charge Minister J C Madhuswamy said that tamarind and copra exports to other states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala must be stopped to contain the spread of Covid-19. He addressed a meeting with officials here on Monday. 

He stressed that the sale of the two products within the state was not in any way restricted and pointed out that there was a demand for copra and tamarind in Pavagada and Sira taluks.

He asked the police chief to ensure that fish sales in the district should not be obstructed as fishing in Kunigal and Turuvekere taluks had gone up. He told Bescom officials to fix dysfunctional transformers and ensure uninterrupted power supply to rural areas.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
J C Madhu Swamy
Lockdown
COVID-19
tamarind
copra
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 