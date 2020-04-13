Tamarind, copra exports to other states banned: JCM

Law and District in-charge Minister J C Madhuswamy said that tamarind and copra exports to other states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala must be stopped to contain the spread of Covid-19. He addressed a meeting with officials here on Monday.

He stressed that the sale of the two products within the state was not in any way restricted and pointed out that there was a demand for copra and tamarind in Pavagada and Sira taluks.

He asked the police chief to ensure that fish sales in the district should not be obstructed as fishing in Kunigal and Turuvekere taluks had gone up. He told Bescom officials to fix dysfunctional transformers and ensure uninterrupted power supply to rural areas.