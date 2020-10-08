EPS asks BSY to fill up vacancies of Tamil teachers

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami asks Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to fill up vacancies of Tamil teachers in schools

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Oct 08 2020, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 15:29 ist
Palaniswami also asked Yediyurappa to restore Tamil schools which have been converted into other language schools. Credit: PTI/file photo.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday wrote to his Karnataka counterpart B S Yediyurappa asking him to fill up vacancies of Tamil teachers in government and government-aided schools in the state.

Referring to a representation from Karnataka Tamil School and College Teachers Association, Palaniswami said he understands that the Karnataka Government has not given approval for opening of new private Tamil schools.

He also noted that Tamils have contributed significantly to the all-round economic development of Karnataka.

“In particular, Tamilians have made immense contributions in developing Kolar Gold Mines, Hutti Gold Mines, Sandur Manganese Mines, Coffee Estates in Chikkamagalur, Mangalore etc. They have also been playing a major role in construction sectors and agriculture sector in the State of Karnataka,” Palaniswami said.

He requested Yediyurappa to fill up vacancies of Tamil teachers in government and government-aided schools in Karnataka, reopen such Schools that were closed recently, grant recognition or permission to open new private schools with Tamil as a medium of instruction, and restore Tamil Schools, which have been converted into other language schools.

