Tamil writer Imayam chosen for Kuvempu national award

Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Prathishtana Kuppali has chosen Tamil poet V Annamalai for the Kuvempu National award for the year 2022.

In a press note, Prathishtana assistant secretary Kadidal Prakash said the award would be conferred Annamalai at the Kuvempu's birth anniversary programme on December 29 at Kuppali in Thirthahalli taluk.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, a silver medal and a citation.

Annamalai, who writes in the pen name Imayam, has authored seven novels, six short story collections and a novella. He has brought new sensibilities to his writings in Tamil. His debut novel 'Koveru Kazhudaigal has been translated into English, French, and many other Indian languages.

Prakash said the decision to present the award to Annamalai was taken in a meeting of the award selection committee, headed by Prathishtana in-charge president B L Shankar, on November 19 in Bengaluru.

Former president of the Prathishtana Hampa Nagarajaiah, Christ University retired Tamil professor Krishnaswamy, Madras University professor Tamil Selvi and Kendra Sahitya Academy former secretary Agrahara Krishnamurthy were members of the selection committee.