Teach lessons to those who try to impose bandh: Seer

Arsikere Kalika Mutt seer Rishi Kumara Swami dragged himself into another controversy by urging people to throw stones and shoot at those, who forcibly close down business establishments as part of Karnataka Bandh called by various pro-Kannada organiasations, on December 5.
He was speaking at a press conference organised by Rama Sena.
He said, “In the name of Kannada, a few miscreants have called for the Bandh on December 5, opposing the setting up of Maratha Development Corporation. Many people under the banner of different organisations are engaged in rowdyism. There is a need to teach lessons to those who try to forcefully impose bandh.”
The seer said that it was the duty of government to provide facilities for the development of various communities.
“Why should six crore people of Karnataka listen to 20 pro-Kannada people? Asking to throw stones is not provocation. It is a countermeasure for self-protection,” he added.
Rama Sena district unit president Kiran Amin said that the Sena would not support Karnataka Bandh and will prevent the organising of the Bandh in Dakshina Kannada district.
