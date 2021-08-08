Teacher arrested for sexually assaulting a student

The Subrahmanya police arrested a PU college teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor female student.

The arrested is Gururaj. According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, in the name of project work, he would allegedly ask the said student to visit his house and was sexually assaulting her since 2018. He had even clicked a few photographs of the victim and had issued threats to her not to reveal the incident. He had even asked her to get money from her house and was issuing threats to her using the photographs. The victim’s mother has filed a complaint to the Subrahmanya Police.

The police have booked cases against him under various sections of the IPC, Pocso act and IT Act.