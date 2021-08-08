Teacher arrested for sexually assaulting a student

Teacher arrested for sexually assaulting a student

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 08 2021, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 19:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Subrahmanya police arrested a PU college teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor female student.

The arrested is Gururaj. According to DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, in the name of project work, he would allegedly ask the said student to visit his house and was sexually assaulting her since 2018.  He had even clicked a few photographs of the victim and had issued threats to her not to reveal the incident. He had even asked her to get money from her house and was issuing threats to her using the photographs. The victim’s mother has filed a complaint to the Subrahmanya Police.

The police have booked cases against him under various sections of the IPC, Pocso act and IT Act.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

IT Act
POSCO
PU
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics

Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

 