Teacher marries courage with conviction in fight for connectivity

Dejected over the rejection of marriage proposals in view of the poor state of the road to her village, a teacher with double post-graduate degrees from the taluk has resorted to a unique protest.

She has vowed not to enter wedlock till a road is constructed to her village.

R D Bindu of H Rampura in the taluk, who works as a high school teacher at Kudalasangama in Bagalkot district, told DH that she had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi a year ago seeking the construction of a five-km road from H Rampura to Hedne village in the taluk.

Officials in the prime minister’s office responded to the letter and said that the officials concerned would be directed to execute the work.

Two km of the road was built, but the work came to a standstill due to dearth of funds.

Bindu has now written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard.

In response to the letter, the chief secretary has promised that steps would be taken for completing the road work.

Bindu told DH that the village was on the outskirts of the taluk and it was surrounded by hills.

“The absence of a road has worsened the woes of residents. The mud road turns slushy during rainy season and motorists have a nightmare every day. There is no bus service to the village. So, students have to walk for about five km to go to schools in Huchchavanahalli, Mayakonda and Basavapura as the school at H Rampura teaches only up to class 5. Students, women and senior citizens are the worst affected,” she said.

She said men in the village struggle to get brides as parents are not keen to marry off their daughters to the village, citing the poor road. The fate of unmarried women here is no different.

Bindu said Rampura, which houses over 50 families, is deprived of basic amenities.

“My family stands by me on my decision and say I must do something for the village. I am firm on my decision,” the teacher said.

Mayakonda MLA N Linganna said work on the remainder of the road would be completed after receiving grants from the government.

Deputy commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi visited the village and promised necessary action.

