Teacher on Karnataka bypoll duty, 3 family members die of Covid

  • May 17 2021, 22:34 ist
  • updated: May 18 2021, 03:52 ist
Rajeshwari with her husband Venkatesh. Credit: Special Arrangement

In a shocking incident, a 41-year-old teacher who was deployed for the recently concluded Belgaum bypoll duty, and her three family members including her husband succumbed to Covid-19 infection in a span of 19 days.

Rajeshwari, who was deputed to Gannur booth in Ramdurg taluk, died at a private hospital in Bagalkot on April 26.

Days later, her husband Venkatesh Vantigodi (45), a BCM hostel warden at Batagurki, her parents Ramanna Udapudi (70) and Lakshmibai (65) also died due to Covid-19 complications. Her parents were retired teachers and natives of Saalur in Ramdurg taluk.

"A week after the bypoll duty Rajeshwari contracted Covid-19. We admitted her to a hospital in Bagalkot. But she failed to respond to treatment and died on April 26. Four days later, her parents died while husband Venkatesh succumbed to infection on May 15," Tippanna Udapudi, deceased teacher's relative, told DH.

As many as 36 teachers have died of Covid-19 in the district, so far.

