Teacher recruitment scam: FDA suspended

The department of public instruction has suspended a first-division assistant (FDA) who is under arrest in connection with a recruitment scam of government school teachers between 2012-13 and 2014-15.

The CID police took K S Prasad into custody on September 6 in connection with the investigation, following which the department suspended him on Monday.

Following an anonymous complaint suspecting irregularities in the appointment of one particular teacher, the department of school education and literacy had conducted an internal inquiry and after unearthing a few more such cases, the department handed over the inquiry to CID.

The CID had taken seven recruited candidates into custody and inquired them.

The seven teachers were not even applicants and not eligible to get appointed as teachers.

The arrested teachers and the FDA are in CID custody and the investigation is going on.

Two cases were registered on August 12, at the Vidhana Soudha police station regarding the scam.

At the BJP’s Janaspandana rally in Doddaballapur last week, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai attacked leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and brought up the teacher recruitment scam.

“Candidates hadn’t even applied. They didn’t write the test. Still, they got recruited,” Bommai had said, stressing on the point that the scam took place when the Congress was in power.