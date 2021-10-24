Teacher robbed of Rs 2 lakh in Mysuru

A teacher was robbed of Rs 2 lakh after his attention was diverted by a gang of three persons, at Bhuvaneshwari Circle, Mysuru, on Friday.

Shivakumar, a resident of the city who is constructing a house in Nanjangud, was carrying Rs 2 lakh in a bag to pay wages after visiting a bank.

A man, who followed him, sprayed some kind of chemical on him while he was waiting for a bus.

When Shivakumar left the bag full of money to wash his burning eyes, the thieves allegedly escaped with the bag.