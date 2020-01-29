Teacher transfers: Office-bearers of associations may lose exemption

The office-bearers of various teachers’ association and state government employees’ association will not be exempted from transfer, if amendments proposed for the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulations of Transfer of Teachers) Act get approval.

At present, the office-bearers of various registered teachers associations and state government employees association are exempted from compulsory transfer. However, the draft amendment has removed this exemption.

The issue was discussed in the meeting chaired by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday in which commissioner of public instructions and president of Karnataka state government employees association were present.

According to the sources, department has to obtain legal opinion for the proposed amendments. Meanwhile, department also proposed to give relaxation for female teachers above the age of 50 years and male teachers above the age of 55 years from compulsory transfers.

Meanwhile, speaking at a phone-in programme for SSLC and PU students, Suresh Kumar suggested officialsto prepare a video of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) and release it for the benefit of students.