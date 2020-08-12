Teachers clean flooded classrooms

Gusty winds have damaged roof tiles of a government primary school at KP Bane in Cheriyaparambu in Napoklu. As rain water has entered the classrooms, the teachers have come forward to clean the classrooms.

Teachers Sukumar, Dharmendra and others are engaged in cleaning the classrooms. The teachers reached the school with the help of a coracle. All the water from the classrooms. The youths from Cheriyaparambu too have joined hands with the teachers.

The team that was cleaning the masjid at Cheriyaparambu has extended its helping hand to the teachers. The school gets inundated every year due to flood. “As a precautionary measure, we had kept the documents, books, and ration at a safer place. Hence the damage is less,” said teacher Sukumar to DH.