Teachers clean flooded classrooms

Teachers clean flooded classrooms

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 12 2020, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2020, 01:27 ist
Teacher Dharmendra engaged in cleaning the classrooms of a government school at KP Bane in Napoklu.

Gusty winds have damaged roof tiles of a government primary school at KP Bane in Cheriyaparambu in Napoklu. As rain water has entered the classrooms, the teachers have come forward to clean the classrooms.

Teachers Sukumar, Dharmendra and others are engaged in cleaning the classrooms. The teachers reached the school with the help of a coracle. All the water from the classrooms. The youths from Cheriyaparambu too have joined hands with the teachers. 

The team that was cleaning the masjid at Cheriyaparambu has extended its helping hand to the teachers. The school gets inundated every year due to flood. “As a precautionary measure, we had kept the documents, books, and ration at a safer place. Hence the damage is less,” said teacher Sukumar to DH.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Flood
Kodagu

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Xiaomi unveils Mi TV Lux, world's first transparent TV

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

Russia approves Covid-19 vaccine before finishing tests

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

How Kamala Harris found her political identity

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

Are we still where Ambedkar left us?

 