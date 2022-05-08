Teachers’ recruitment exam set to see stringent measures

The primary and secondary education department is gearing up to take stringent security measures for the recruitment examination to be conducted to fill up the vacant posts of secondary teachers in the government schools.

The department wants to leave no stone unturned in the wake of alleged irregularities during the examination held for the recruitment of police sub-inspectors and assistant professors in the government degree colleges.

The entrance test for the recruitment of 15,000 teachers for Grades 6 to 8 at state government schools is scheduled to be held on May 21.

To ensure utmost security and transparency during the examinations, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh held a meeting with the police officials recently.

After the meeting, the minister told DH that they discussed the measures to ban gadgets and detect other advanced devices during the examinations. "We will conduct the teacher recruitment examination with utmost security. We will ensure that there will be no flaws in the examination process," he said.

The installation of metal detectors, restriction on candidates from wearing ornaments, watches and prescribing a dress code for the candidates were also discussed in the meeting.

"The movement of public will be restricted near the examination centres a few days before the exams. A detailed circular in this regard will be issued soon," a department official said.