Teachers told not to do personal work in school hours

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar has issued a warning to teachers working in government schools of disciplinary action if they indulge in personal work during school hours.

The minister issued a note to the commissioner for public instruction directing him to issue directions to all teachers regarding the same.

In the note, Suresh Kumar has mentioned that “During his recent tours across the state he had received several complaints from the public that teachers engaged in personal works during the school hours, thereby not providing justice to the job.”

“This practice is not acceptable and disciplinary action will be initiated against such teachers and the commissioner will issue an official circular regarding the same,” stated Suresh Kumar.