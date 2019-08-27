Teachers' transfers postponed

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has postponed counselling for transfer of teachers on August 29 owing to technical reasons.

The department will soon release a detailed time table for counselling.

The department had earlier scheduled the counselling on August 27.

The process was put on hold for a while. The department resumed it on August 23 after a discussion with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Teachers serving in rural areas have criticised the postponement. They charged that pressure from their counterparts at A Zone (urban areas) forced the department to postpone the process. These teachers unwilling to move out of the city, they charged.