Teachers' transfers to begin on November 17

The teachers’ transfer process for the 2020-21 academic year will begin on November 17. In a bid to complete the process before the reopening of schools, the Primary and Secondary Education department has released a calendar for teachers’ transfers on Thursday.

This year the priority will be given to 11% of teachers, who have missed the chance during the previous year transfer. There will not be compulsory transfer from this year as the department removed the concept by bringing an amendment to the Act.

As per the amendment, the requested transfer and mutual transfer will be done on a priority basis. The process was delayed owing to the model code of conduct for the bypolls to two Assembly constituencies in the state. The transfers will largely be processed through Shikshaka Mitra app.