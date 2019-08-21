Teachers transfers to resume tomorrow

The teachers transfers which were halted for last few days will resume on August 23.

Following the decision taken during the discussion with the Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa the Department of Public Instructions has issued an official communication informing teachers that the transfer counseling will resume on August 23.

However, it is mentioned that separate intimation will not be issued to teachers and they should visit the official website of the department for counselling schedule.

Few days ago Yediyurappa had ordered that the transfers be halted due to the floods as teachers could not travel from different parts of the states following floods. He had even asked department look into any amendments for transfer rules if necessary. The officials informed chief minister that no changes could be effected since 70% of the transfer process was already over.