Tech proved that democracies can be graft-free: Union minister

Technology has proved that democracies can be leak-free and corruption-free, claimed Union Minister for Electronics, Information Technology and Skill Development Rajiv Chandrashekar.
He was speaking after launching the e-grievance portal of the Advocates Association of Bengaluru (AAB) on Monday.
“India being governed by rule of law - as defined comprehensively in the longest written Constitution of the world, the dispensation of justice is a long process and I think because of that the phrase ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ is coined,” he said. The minister said that the emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, must be leveraged to expedite court cases and bring down the pendency.
