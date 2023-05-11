Techie from US misses voting despite long journey

A software engineer from the US, who came to city a week ago to exercise his franchise in the Assembly polls, was disappointed as his name did not figure in the electoral roll. Raghavendra Kamalakar Shet is the unfortunate voter.

Speaking to media persons, here said, he had been casting his vote for Assembly, Lok Sabha and city corporation polls for the last several years without fail. “But this time I could not exercise my franchise.”

“I am residing in the US for the last 12 years. I did not become a citizen of the US as I am proud to be an Indian. I came to Davangere in 2022 to visit my parents. My name was there on the electoral roll. But my EPIC number was not there in the revised list in February, though my name figured there. I was confident that I could vote. Hence, I took one week’s leave and came here. Now, my name is missing in the electoral roll. It is really surprising,” he

said.

He said he travelled more than 14,000 km to Davangere, spending Rs 1.25 lakh only to vote. “I travelled 24 hours in an aeroplane. I feel I made a mistake by not taking the citizenship of the US,” he said.

He said he asked the electoral officials about the reason for deletion of his name in the electoral roll. I don’t know whether it was carelessness of the officials or a conspiracy as I have identified myself with a political party,” he said.