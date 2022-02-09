Technical glitch delays document submission at KEA

Technical glitch delays document submission at KEA

Several candidates who have secured medical and dental seats through NEET-UG  had gathered on the KEA premises to submit their original documents

Parents and students wait for submitting documents at Karnataka Examinations Authority in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Credit: DH Photo/Ranju P

Chaos prevailed on the premises of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) here on Wednesday, as submission of original documents got delayed.

Several candidates who have secured medical and dental seats through NEET-UG  had gathered on the KEA premises to submit their original documents.

"We have been waiting since 10 am but the document submission process did not start till 5 pm," a candidate said.

Many candidates had arrived from various districts and had even booked return train tickets. "I and my father have come from Belagavi and we have to catch the return train. But the process has not started yet and we are worried about missing the train," said another candidate.

Officials at the KEA said that the process was delayed due to technical reasons. Speaking to DH, Ramya S, executive director, KEA said, "Many of these candidates have opted for engineering seats and have not cancelled them. Now, we have to enable the cancellation link by changing the software, which is double work for us. The process was delayed only because of this reason."

