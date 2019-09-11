Technical glitch in ‘Sarathi’ hits AEDL, renewal of DLs

Following the implementation of the New Motor Vehicles Act 2019 from September 1, the fear of high penalties for traffic violation has led to an increase in the number of applications for driving licences.

Two-wheeler riders are also making a beeline to emission testing centres, in order to obtain ‘pollution under check (PUC) certificates’ for the vehicles.

Mangaluru Regional Transport Office (RTO) witnessed 20% increase in the number of applications submitted for driving licences. However, owing to a technical glitch in online application window ‘Sarathi-4’ for driving licence, the authorities in the RTO were unable to give their approval for Additional Endorsement of Driving Licence (AEDL) and Regular Driving Licence (RDL).

In a letter sent by Mangaluru RTO Chandru Uppar to Additional Transport Commissioner (Environment and e-governance), Bengaluru, the RTO said implementation of the New Motor vehicles Act is under progress. There is a glitch in approving the renewal of AEDL, renewal with retest cases in ‘Sarathi’.

According to ARTO J P Gangadhar, “The officials were unable to renew the licences due to the glitch. It will take a minimum of three days to set things right and asked traffic cops to be lenient with those who had applied for renewal until the problem was solved. Currently, we accept renewal of applications without processing them.”

Fine hike

The number of applications for fitness certificate of the vehicles too had increased. Motorists were also coming to renew their insurance. Under the revised rates, the fine for not having an updated PUC was increased 10 times – from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000.

Driving an uninsured vehicle will attract Rs 2,000 for first offence and Rs 4,000 for the second and subsequent offences. Using a vehicle without registration will attract a fine of Rs 5,000 for first offence and Rs 10,000 for second and subsequent offences. Driving without licence will attract Rs 5,000 as fine.

Dakshina Kannada has 58 emission testing centres. Earlier, vehicle owners were not keen on emission testing. Now, at least 50 vehicles come for testing daily, said a staff at an Emission Testing Centre in Mangaluru.

The traffic police in Mangaluru Police Commissionerate jurisdiction have registered 1,635 cases for traffic violation and collected fine of Rs 3.92 lakh in the past three days.

Mangaluru East police booked 430 cases and collected Rs 1.24 lakh as fine. Mangaluru North Police booked 476 cases and collected 1.09 lakh. Mangaluru East police booked 356 cases and collected Rs 86,900. Mangaluru South police had registered 373 cases and collected Rs 71,900 as fine.