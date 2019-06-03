Tejasvi Surya’s NEP love irks Twitter users

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya weighed in on the row over three-language formula and said "a few people with vested interests" have created a 'Hindi Imposition' sentiment by twisting the recommendations in the draft education policy.

Many on twitter were displeased by the MP's stance, which was outlined in a thread of 14 tweets. The tweets came in reaction to the '#StopHindiImposition' campaign which has trended on Twitter for the past three days.

Arguing in favour of the NEP, he went on suggest, "As an extension of this 3-language formula, I feel that children must learn five languages - the mother tongue, Sanskrit, Hindi, English and another regional language (s)".

He described those opposed to the policy as 'Breaking India' forces, adding that "their hideous agenda of disintegrating Bharat by peddling false narratives will fall flat. I hope every1 understands their hidden narrative & doesn't let these 'Break India' forces win," he tweeted.

His response to NEP did not sit favourably with several twitter users, who have been tweeting against making Hindi mandatory in schools. "...only the local language should be made mandatory. All others should be left to the choice of parents," Vijay Nagaral (@VijayNagaral) tweeted in response to Tejasvi's thread.

"The issues change but their response remain the same. They don't listen but brand us terrorist, naxal & whatnot. We care, gather courage to voice our opinion & act against all odds. @Tejasvi_Surya you represent us. If I am Bharat Breaking Gang, what does that make you?" wrote Sushma Mahabala(@Sushmahabala), taking offence at the MP's description of NEP critics.

However, there were others who stepped in to defend the MP. A user @hubballihudgi wrote: "Thank you for this thread. Hope kannadigas see through the agendas of 'break india' forces and stand with our country."

User Tux Glow (@TuxGlow) wrote: It is privilege to learn other languages including Marathi, Gujarati, English, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, French, Spanish. Never felt burden nor imposition to learn any language, even in school. It bridges people.