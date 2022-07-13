Telangana boy aces PESSAT B.Tech exam

Telangana boy aces PESSAT B.Tech exam

This exam is the gateway for admissions to the PES University in Bengaluru

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • Jul 13 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 14:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

elangana student Nandan Manjunath Immadisetty secured the first rank in the PESSAT 2022 exam for the B.Tech course.

This exam is the gateway for admissions to the PES University in Bengaluru. PES University chancellor MR Doreswamy announced the results here Wednesday.

Of the top ten rank holders, seven are from Bengaluru. This includes the second, third, fourth, seventh,  eight, ninth and tenth ranks.

Interestingly, all the top ten rank holders are boys.

The first round of counseling will be held between July 23 and 24.

The PESSAT 2022 was held between June 20 and July 10 at over 44 centres across the country. As many as 20,000 students appeared for the exams.  

There are over 1,200 B.Tech seats available for admissions in the first year.

