Tension-free teacher transfers

The government on Tuesday tabled a Bill in the Assembly that promises to streamline the process of transferring school teachers. The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) Bill was piloted by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. The Bill provides “options and flexibility to teachers to seek postings of their preference.” Also, it specifies minimum three years of service in a school to seek transfer and exempts teachers with disability and those aged 50 (female) and 55 (male) from zonal transfers.