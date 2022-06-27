Textbook controversy: Dalit, OBC seers meet CM

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 27 2022, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 03:05 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

The federation of backward class and Dalit seers on Monday met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and gave him a petition seeking withdrawal of the new school textbooks.

The seers have listed out 22 errors and mistakes in the new textbooks. "We have mentioned only those aspects that have been completely left out of the textbooks. There are many micro-level objections. In all, this is an unprecedented controversy in the education sector that will have a bad impact," they said, asking Bommai to intervene and withdraw the textbooks.

They also urged Bommai to solicit the opinions of those opposing the revision of textbooks and "appropriately resolve" the issue. 

Textbook row
textbook revision
Karnataka
basavaraj bommai

