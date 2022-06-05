Textbook revision leaves pvt unaided schools worried

The revision of textbooks has left several private unaided schools worried. Fifty percent of the stocks in their schools are old textbooks.

They had placed orders for only 50 per cent of their requirement assuming that the last year’s textbooks would continue this year too. Now, they are worried about the shortage of revised textbooks and the financial burden of covering up the shortfall.

“As there was no information about the introduction of revised books this year, we placed indent for 50% of the books hoping that we will be able to make use of the old books in our stocks,” said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS).

In a letter to the DPI Commissioner, KAMS has requested to open the portal to place additional indents for books.