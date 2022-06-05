Textbook revision leavespvt unaided schools worried

Textbook revision leavespvt unaided schools worried

They had placed orders for only 50 per cent of their requirement assuming that the last year’s textbooks would continue this year too

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • Jun 05 2022, 01:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 04:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The revision of textbooks has left several private unaided schools worried.  Fifty percent of the stocks in their schools are old textbooks.

They had placed orders for only 50 per cent of their requirement assuming that the last year’s textbooks would continue this year too. Now, they are worried about the shortage of revised textbooks and the financial burden of covering up the shortfall.

“As there was no information about the introduction of revised books this year, we placed indent for 50% of the books hoping that we will be able to make use of the old books in our stocks,” said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS).

In a letter to the DPI Commissioner, KAMS has requested to open the portal to place additional indents for books.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

exams
textbook committee
Karnataka
Education

What's Brewing

After a 2-year lull, mango tourism to resume soon

After a 2-year lull, mango tourism to resume soon

At 83, Japanese sails solo across Pacific, sets record

At 83, Japanese sails solo across Pacific, sets record

Shakira confirms split with football star Gerard Piqué

Shakira confirms split with football star Gerard Piqué

Why does China censor the Tiananmen Square anniversary?

Why does China censor the Tiananmen Square anniversary?

Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?

Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?

 