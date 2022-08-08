The warrior queen of coast who terrified the Portuguese

Two-thousand years before India was colonised by the British, the country was surviving invaders from around the world who laid eyes on its riches. As colonisers arrived, a handful of heroic Indians emerged. They believed they could face enemies who towered above them in resources. From the coastal town of Ullal, now in Dakshina Kannada district, comes the tale of one of India’s first freedom fighters – Queen Abbakka.

The ruler first faced Portuguese invaders in Tulunadu, on the coast of Ullal, in the 16th century. Portuguese imperialism had remained unchallenged for centuries, especially on the southern coasts of India, from where they established their spice trade. However, the Portuguese did not manage to penetrate beyond the coastline, owing to the rulers guarding their territories, including Abbakka at Ullal.

The story of Abbakka begins at Moodabidri, where she was brought up. She was married to Lakshmappa Bangaraja, the king of Mangaluru. Abbakka encouraged her husband to revolt against the unreasonable tax demands of the Portuguese invaders. But eventually, Bangaraja surrendered.

At this time, Abbakka moved back to Ullal and took up the reigns of her kingdom.

Post their conquest of Mangaluru, the invaders’ eyes fell on Ullal, where they made heavy tax demands. Abbakka refused to pay, and halted all tax payments to the Portuguese. Realising her actions had incited their wrath, she also strengthened her army. The Somanatha temple of Ullal became the central infrastructure for the queen’s administrative and warfare meetings.

Strategic strikes

After meticulous planning, Queen Abbakka set out to sea with her men at night and destroyed Portuguese ships that sailed close to her territory. A number of attacks, counterattacks, ultimatums and retaliations followed. One of the attacks cost Ullal dearly, and it took Abbakka years to make amends.

Yet, in 1581, Abbakka declined to pay taxes again. The Portuguese launched another attack with 3,000 soldiers. They drowned Ullal’s ships, looted the village, and even set fire to the wooden fort around Abbakka’s palace. Abbakka fought until she was wounded severely on the back of her head. Her physical wounds healed, but the disdain of defeat did not fade. She breathed her last soon after.

The warrior queen is a hero in Tulunadu who does not have a story with a happy ending. In fact, she faced a series of defeats at the hands of the better-armed enemy. Yet, her tale is one of unmatched persistence in colonial resistance. Throughout her life and rule, Queen Abbakka remained firm in her decision to revolt against exploitation by the Portuguese. She was one of India’s first freedom fighters.