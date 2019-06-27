There will be no mid-term polls, says Parameshwara

P M Raghunandan
P M Raghunandan, DH News Service, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 27 2019, 22:49pm ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2019, 23:31pm ist
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday ruled out the possibility of mid-term Assembly elections and dismissed JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda’s recent statement in this regard as his personal view.

“Some people have spoken about mid-term polls. It’s their personnel view, not the party stand. There will not be mid-term elections. The coalition government has been making all efforts to implement promises made to people,” he told reporters.

Gowda had recently predicted mid-term polls to the state Assembly, while taking exception to the coalition partner, Congress, for blaming the regional party for its debacle in the recent Lok Sabha polls. Gowda, however, later claimed that he was referring to the local body polls.

