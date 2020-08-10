These kids shun tuitions, re-establish reliability of schools

The children of people not very stable financially coming up trumps in board exams often tell inspiring stories and these two children seem no different.

M Abhishek, son of auto driver Manjunath and Netravathi, a housekeeper, (of Guttur) has scored 623 out of 625 in the SSLC exams and has brought laurels to his city, parents and teachers. That the student achieved the feat in Kannada medium is the icing on the cake.

The boy used to write down on a piece of paper that he will score maximum and that left a lasting impression in his mind. The result: 100% in all papers, except Social Science, which fetched him 98.

Abhishek is a student of MKTLK High School in Harihar and cycled to school every day. The first of three siblings, he dreams to be a software engineer after studying Computer Science in PUC.

He kept awake till midnight for his studies, only to rise early at 5 am for an early morning session till 7 am. The technology was a great help for Abhishek as he would enjoy mathematical sums shared on the class WhatsApp group.

The fact that she could study only up to class 7 and her husband up to class 8 has strengthened Netravathi’s resolve to give all her children a good education.

School headmaster Vinod Hegde recalls how Abhishek would pursue his doubts with his teachers so that he need not take tuition classes. The boy was good at sports, elocution and quiz contests too, Hegde said.

Daneshwari Prakash Hunagundi of SRA composite PU college of Janata Shikshana Sangha in Rabakavi-Banahatti (Bagalkot district) too utilised the services of her school teachers to the optimum level, to excel in the SSLC exams.

At 99.04%, she stands seventh in the state. With a 100 percentile in Kannada (125/125), Hindi and Social Science, she has scored 97 in English, 98 in Mathematics and 99 in Science.

The girl also made use of the lessons aired on Chandana TV of Doordarshan. Daneshwari was expecting 100/100 in Maths and had worked hard during the lockdown period.

Principal M M Hombaradi said she had always topped in the school exams and congratulated her on her success.