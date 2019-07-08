Thespian Muddukrishna, wife die in Lucknow accident

Theatre artiste Muddukrishna (65) and his wife Indrani (59) died in a road accident at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Muddukrishna, an employee with the Indian Bank, had quit the job to involve himself in theatre activities. He was active with ‘Samudaya’, one of oldest amateur theatre groups of the city. He was also involved in various theatre movements.

Muddukrishna, who served as a member of Karnataka Nataka Academy, had opposed a hike in the ticket prices of ‘Bahuroopi’ Natakotsava-2015. His wife Indrani was a scientist with Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) and was due for retirement this year.

nd Rangayana former director H Janardhan said, artiste Jayaram Patil has reached UP to bring the dead bodies to Mysuru. Muddukrishna’s sons are in foreign nations and the decision on the final rites will be taken on their arrival.