They love my son, says D K Shivakumar's mother Gowramma

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar’s mother Gowramma on Monday scornfully said the central investigation agencies had “too much love for my son” and asked the authorities to “take him away.”

The CBI sleuths searched Gowramma’s residence at Kodihalli in the Ramanagara district.

“Those ED, Gee Dee, CD whoever... they have too much love for my son. Let them take my son to their house. I’ll also come along. Let them give me food on time,” Gowramma, 81, told reporters.

Asked about the raids, Gowramma said there was nothing she could do. “Let them do whatever they want. Let them fulfill their wishes. They don’t have any other work. Let them take whatever they find,” she said.

Sleuths were seen going through some files at Gowramma’s residence. “They didn’t question me. I swear on any God they didn’t trouble me,” she said.