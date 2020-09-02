Mysuru: Thieves rob 2 kg gold from constable's house

Thieves in Mysuru rob 2 kg gold from police constable's house

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  Sep 02 2020, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2020, 14:11 ist

Thieves robbed two kilograms of gold from the house of a police constable, Vanajakshi, attached to City Crime Records Bureau (CCRB) in Mysuru.

The incident took place when Vanajakshi, along with her husband Vijaykumar, a businessman, visited a hospital to admit her mother-in-law as she had developed health issues. The couple had left the house at 10 pm and returned at 3 am.

The couple found the valuables missing from locker and cupboard.  According to the sources, Vijaykumat's relatives had kept gold at their house and Vanajakshi had brought the gold from bank locker.

According to the police, the thieves entered from balcony. The police are investigating the case.

A dog squad and finger print experts visited the spot.

Mysuru
Karnataka
Crime
robbery

