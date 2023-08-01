Think20 summit: Delegates visit Mysuru Palace

The delegates participating in the Think20 summit in Mysuru, held as a prelude to the G20 summit, visited Mysuru Palace on Tuesday.
The officials of Mysuru Palace Board, led by Deputy Director T S Subramanya, welcomed 178 members traditionally, while 15 tourist guides assisted them. The delegates would visit the Mysuru Palace on Wednesday too, at 8 pm to witness the illumination. A concert of the Police Band is planned during the illumination.
The delegates would visit Dariya Daulat Bagh, Sri Ranganathaswamy temple and KRS Dam in Srirangpatna taluk on Wednesday evening. On Thursday, they will visit Sri Chennakeshava temple in Somanathpura, T Narsipur taluk; Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hill and see the panoramic view of Mysuru from the hill.
Mysuru City Police have intensified security measures around two hotels, where the delegates are staying and at places where they are visiting.
