Thirthahalli: Bridge collapse halts traffic on Agumbe road

The vehicular movement on the road leading towards Agumbe from Thirthahalli town has been banned following the collapse of mini bridge near Ranjadakatte on the outskirts of the town, on Thursday.

The bridge was in dilapidated condition due to heavy rains that lashed the region recently. Though local people alerted the officials of national highway authority of India, they did not take up repair works.

But the bridge was collapsed disrupting the movement of vehicles on Agumbe road. So, vehicle users have been asked to ply on the alternate route- Bilukoppa-Saathgodu-Bobbi from Agumbe to reach Thirthahalli town.

Similarly, people heading towards Agumbe from Thirthahalli town have been asked to use the alternate route-Kavaledurga-Kondluru-Saathgodu and Bilukoppa.

Speaking to DH, engineer Nagaraj Naik said the work pertaining to new bridge is in progress. The repair work would be completed soon and the road will be open to traffic in two days.