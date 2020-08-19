This engineer came up with a device to prevent social expansion of Covid-19

Mohammed Sehil, an alumnus of P A College of Engineering in Mangaluru has come up with a device to prevent social expansion of Covid-19.

Currently working as a research engineer for Geepas International Company in Hong Kong, he is on leave due to Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown and is back in his native Malappuram in Kerala.

The new device— inVIA can be installed at any overcrowded institution, including hospitals, government agencies, malls, supermarkets and restaurants. The device comprises different applications.

“The device has a sanitizer facility and is also able to detect warmer temperatures, as well as communicate all Covid-related messages via mobile and enable transparency in complying with government protocols. If the temperature is high, it is possible to apprise the authority through an automated system and, if they test positive for Covid-19, all those who have been in contact there can be notified by contact message. Modern technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning Technology, and IoT (Internet of Things) make it possible to locate contact details and route maps, as well as the timeliness of visitors to offices or centres each day,” Mohammed Sehil told DH.

Different devices can be connected so that the route map is as clear as possible. The device also aims to minimise contact exposure by sending messages to those who are most likely to be in need of quarantine. In addition, the protocol can minimise the financial burden on institutions and loss of time for people

He said ït takes 22 days to come up with the device. “I already received orders from the supermarket, government offices for the device in Kozhikode,” he said. He said that he has applied for a patent for the Covid-19 expansion device, namely inVIA and the patent application is being processed. He already has four patents to his credit. As a student, he had won several accolades including Global Innovation Award worth Rs 5 lakh.