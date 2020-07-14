This Karnataka man built himself a camera-shaped house

In what can be described as the ultimate act of paying homage to one's craft - this Karnataka-based photographer built himself a camera-shaped home.

Ravi Hongal from Belgaum, Karnataka took his love for photography to a whole new level. Hongal has been passionate about photography since he was a child. According to a report by Republic, he began taking photos on a ‘Pentax’ camera and is now the proud owner of a photography studio.

Even his three children - Canon, Nikon, and Epson, are named after his passion.

The house cost Hongal approximately 71 lakh rupees.

The unique, three-storeyed house, has a one-of-a-kind, camera-like facade complete with lens, a flash, a showreel, a memory card and a viewfinder. Even the interiors of the house are camera related.