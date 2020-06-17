This picture-perfect shot of Gokarna beach bowls ...

This picture-perfect shot of Gokarna beach bowls over ICC

DHNS
DHNS, Gokarna,
  • Jun 17 2020, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 22:50 ist
Kudle beach in Gokarna

Coconut grove, crystal blue water, white sand and cricket amid the coronavirus pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC), which is charting the return of competitive cricket, couldn’t resist sharing this picture-perfect shot of beach cricket on Kudle Beach in Gokarna, Uttara Kannada, on its Twitter handle and Facebook page.

The picture of a few tourists playing cricket on the Gokarna beach has gone viral on the social media platforms.

This photo was taken by an amateur photographer Parag Sarkar, a Bangladesh national, who’s currently working at a private company in
Bengaluru.

 

Gokarna beach
ICC

