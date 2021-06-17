Three agri centres opened in Karnataka with Israeli help

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday inaugurated three Centres of Excellence in the state that have been sanctioned under the Indo-Israel Agricultural Project.

These centres will help farmers choose and adopt technology that suits them best with the goal of doubling their income, the government said.

There are 29 operational Centers of Excellence in 12 states and they implementing advanced Israeli agro-technology tailored to local conditions. Karnataka has three of them - one in Kolar for mango, second in Bagalkot for pomegranate and third in Dharwad for vegetables.

“There is a lot of scope for adoption of new technologies in crop production and post-harvest management to increase the production and productivity of the horticulture produce in Karnataka,” Yediyurappa said after virtually inaugurating the centres with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

According to Tomar, these centers will give Karnataka farmers access to the latest innovative Israeli technologies.

The mango centre in Kolar will will implement drip irrigation and fertigation systems that will result in optimal water use, according to a statement.

The pomegranate centre in Bagalkot will introduce irrigation management based on precision agriculture by satellite imaging, advanced fertigation and canopy management techniques.

The vegetables centre in Dharwad will produce high-quality seedlings, demonstrate best practices in a range of greenhouse structures with Israeli standards and introduce Israeli vegetable varieties.